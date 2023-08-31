BENEZETTE — The following are programs at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette Sept. 2-9.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Elk Smart, 2 p.m.
Elk Smart is a new initiative to help remind visitors who come to Elk Country to preserve the wild nature of the PA elk herd. Learn the four principles of Elk Smart, how to practice them, and their importance.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Pa. Furbearers, 2 p.m.
Pennsylvania has a long list of furbearers whose pelts made a large impact on the lives of trappers and settlers. Join staff to learn all about these curious creatures and have a hands-on experience with the pelts and skulls of these amazing animals.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Elk Basics, 2 p.m.
New to learning about the elk? Join staff for the basic breakdown as they talk about elk history, ecology and behavior.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Black Bears, 2 p.m.
Want to learn more about black bears? Now is the chance. They are super interesting creatures and a large part of nature.