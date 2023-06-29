DuBOIS — Delta Kappa Gamma International’s local chapter celebrated their diamond jubilee in May with a banquet dinner at the Parkside Community Center.
The incoming state president Royce Boyd shared her remarks about this milestone and the vitality of its membership. Congratulatory messages were received from area governmental leaders, state congressmen, and the acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin.
Psi President Yvonne Ransbottom reflected on the chapter’s rich history. It was begun on April 10, 1948, when Ridgway teacher Florence Abplanap was asked by then state president Blanche Foster to contact superintendents to recommend the district’s best elementary and secondary teacher for membership.
Twenty women educators became charter members that first year. They hailed from Oil City, Franklin, Clarion, Brookville, Redbank, Punxsutawney, DuBois, Brockway, Ridgway, and Johnsonburg. As the membership grew, Psi became “big sister” to three new chapters as the geographic boundaries changed. Psi, however, maintained a strong and active membership with more than 100 members in 2004. Membership is by invitation only into this honorary society.
The focus of the organization has always been on education by supporting existing programs, innovating improvement through new techniques, and financially assisting classroom needs.
Historically, Psi has funding efforts in flooded New Bethlehem to Katrina and Houston; in raising money for female education in Afghanistan; in promoting literacy in Psi’s Little Free Libraries, Books for Africa, and infant literacy with board books new moms; in furnishing school supplies to children in protective shelters and to new teachers who lack basic classroom materials.
Meetings, then and now, always concentrate on curricular trends and pedagogy. Psi has generously given about $50,000 since 1961 to females pursuing teaching degrees. Scholarships were provided for members to pursue advanced degrees, special certifications, and attendance at conferences. DKG promotes intellectual and personal growth. Recapping, Ransbottom concluded that we are thankful for what we have done and what we will be able to do in the future.
Dressed in hats and gloves, the de rigueur at all meetings in the past, members at the celebratory meeting renewed their pledge to Delta Kappa Gamma in a solemn candlelight ceremony led by Tracey Dusch. A chronicle of Psi’s legacy was prepared by Barb Emmer and given to each member. Hostesses were Becky Raybuck and Carolyn Rhoades.