BROCKWAY — The Psi chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) International, an honorary society of key women educators, met on March 25. Brockway members hosted the meeting.
As part of the DKG mission to promote professional growth, the chapter’s program focused on current assessments in instruction and its impact on learning.
Karen K. Shaffer, a research scientist at Boston University, addressed how best to integrate innovative instructional systems into the local school districts.
Shaffer is an expert team coach with 20 years of experience leading educational change as both a teacher and as an administrator. Her approach as a teaching coach is to encourage the collaborative, cross-curricular method, particularly with reading skills. Her evidence-based practices are available to intermediate units or individual school districts.
Psi President Yvonne Ransbottom was pleased to offer this program, saying, “This is a huge opportunity for improved educator efficacy. We want to grow in our profession and bring that into our classrooms.”
The next scheduled meeting is the 75th anniversary of the chapter’s founding in 1948.