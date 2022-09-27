BROOKVILLE — The PSI Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International held its first meeting of its biennia on Sept. 17 at the Roseville Chapel in Brookville.
President Yvonne Ransbottom conducted the business meeting following a breakfast meal hosted by members Penny Peters, Kathy Dinger, and Linda Stahlman.
The focus of all chapter meetings is on educational issues from current trends, legislative mandates, new techniques, and student-centered concerns.
Invited speaker Brenda Gorham presented Goodwill Services that address their job training for students with learning challenges.
The intent, according to Gorham, is to provide pre-employment opportunities for these students by learning basic work skills — following instructions, demonstrating appropriate work behaviors, and cultivating good attendance habits. There is direct support initially at the work sites to ensure a successful experience. This specialized service then guides individuals through the job seeking process: Drafting resumes, completing job applications, interview training.
These students proceed to paid work placements in various workplaces. Additionally, there is a Driver Training School component that provides behind the wheel instruction to safely operate vehicles and obtain driver’s licenses. Gorham is located in the Falls Creek Goodwill facility, but facilitates these specific services in the multiple counties of North Central Pennsylvania.
Delta Kappa Gamma is a professional honor society of women educators with more than 83, 000 members in 17 countries worldwide. It promotes professional and personal growth of educators and excellence in education. Gorham’s program allows for an understanding of what is already in place in our local schools.