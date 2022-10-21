DuBOIS — The teacher shortage in Pennsylvania is real. In the last decade the number of newly certified-in-state teachers fell from 15,000 to 5,000, a significant educator workforce pipeline loss. Too, more emergency permits were issued in the past year than teacher certificates. Part of the problem lay with increasing costs of teacher preparation.
Delta Kappa Gamma International has supported teacher imperatives since 1929. Locally, the Psi chapter has responded to its parent organization by offering financial support to those women pursuing a teaching degree.
To date, Psi has provided close to $50,000 in scholarships, giving area women needed assistance to reach goals to become an educator. Due to the perilous teacher shortage, this financial benefit is helping to secure a pathway for many women.
This year three area women received scholarships from Psi chapter at the Oct. 15 meeting held at the Punxsutawney Country Club. President Yvonne Ransbottom welcomed the following awardees: Autum Monaco, Christina Lyttle, and Taylor Little. Chairperson Becky Raybuck provided personal information on each young woman that highlighted why each was selected.
Monaco, a DuBois high school graduate, is pursuing a teaching degree in secondary English with a minor in English studies at Penn State University. As a junior, she has been very active on campus as a New Student orientation, Student Government upperclass Senator, peer English tutor, THON member, and on the Campus Activities Board (CAB). Like her high school years where she was active and graduated Summa Cum Laude, Autum has maintained a 3.86 grade average while working. At Christ the King she works as a dietary aide and is a server at Luigi’s Restaurante.
Lyttle of Marion Center is a junior pursuing a teaching degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She has a double major there — English education and Spanish education and is seeking a certificate in English as a Second Language (ESL). She was recognized by IUP with the 2022 Emerging Leader Award for her involvement on campus activities. She was an IUP Ambassador, IUP Tour Guide, Residence Hall Council President, Spanish Club member, and IUP Co-op Board of Directors student representative and assistant treasurer. She is a member of the National Council of Teachers of English. With the teacher shortage, Lyttle has been working as a substitute teacher with the Marion Center School District and in the Admissions Department of IUP. Equally impressive is the fact that she maintains a 4.0 quality point average while being active on campus.
Little is a junior at PennWest (formerly Clarion University of Pennsylvania) majoring in Early Childhood Education with a minor in Special Education. She is a graduate of Brockway Area School District who participated in Varsity Softball and Varsity Soccer. In college she continues to play soccer as an intramural sport these three years. She serves as a senator in student government and is active in Clarion Students Educating Young Children. It is that program that got her involved in the Autumn Leaf Festival, working with children on a float in the parade. Prior to college, she taught at vacation Bible school and participated in a summer mission to Jamaica. Both of those meaningful experiences led her to wanting a career in teaching young children. With a 3.7 grade average, she works hard academically while holding down a 40-hour job at Brookside Assisted Living.
Ransbottom remarked, “These women are exceptional students who will make outstanding teachers. We are proud of them and welcome them into our ranks.”