UNIVERSITY PARK — Amid the recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in poultry, all Pennsylvania 4-H animal project members are urged to practice stringent biosecurity measures both at home and during fairs, shows and other events. To promote good biosecurity practices, the Department of Animal Science in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences is sponsoring a biosecurity kit for each county 4-H program in the state.
“The emergence of high-path avian influenza and the potential devastating impacts of other foreign animal diseases have heightened the importance of biosecurity at all production levels — including youth projects,” said Robert Mikesell, animal science teaching professor and undergraduate program coordinator.
Each of Pennsylvania’s 67 county 4-H programs will receive a portable tote containing a biosecurity mat, disinfectant and disposable shoe covers for use at public 4-H animal events. The kit also will include instructions for proper mat use and maintenance, along with information about the Department of Animal Sciences’ undergraduate program, including clubs, activities and potential career opportunities for those with a degree in animal science.
Many standout animal science students originate from 4-H livestock, dairy and poultry programs, according to Mikesell.
“These students go on to become pillars of the animal agricultural industries,” he said. “Employers consistently seek candidates with 4-H experience for their applied knowledge of working with animals, leadership and public speaking skills.”
Mikesell noted that small backyard flocks, including 4-H members’ flocks, are susceptible to infection and disease transmission. “It’s not just the large commercial flocks that require attention; we must focus on reducing transmission throughout the poultry industry,” he said.
He explained that a biosecurity mat, also known as a disinfectant mat, plays a crucial role in controlling the spread of diseases and pathogens. Each kit includes a 24-by-28-inch mat made of a polyethylene mesh over a foam core.
“You pour disinfectant on the mat, and it absorbs the liquid,” Mikesell said. “As you step on the mat, it disinfects the bottom of your shoes.”
Positioned at entrances or exits of places such as farms, agricultural facilities and animal exhibitions, the mat acts as a barrier that individuals must pass through to reduce the risk of spreading harmful microorganisms to clean areas.
Capri Stiles-Mikesell, 4-H biosecurity and animal welfare educator, leads youth biosecurity education efforts in western Pennsylvania. She has developed educational materials utilized in local 4-H and county meetings. The biosecurity kits are an extension of these efforts. Currently, she is working on a plan to distribute the kits to counties.
She explained that her role involves fostering a cultural shift in livestock and poultry production toward improved biosecurity practices.
“A team of educators works with the Penn State Extension animal systems unit to bring the most recent research and expertise to the youth,” she said. “We take what the college creates and make sure that it’s age and stage appropriate for youth ages 8-18.”
This year, the group identified biosecurity and animal identification as two major educational topics and have taught these subjects to more than 7,000 4-H members across the state.
Stiles-Mikesell pointed out that the kits could prove valuable not only during events but also when 4-H volunteer leaders visit members’ farms for check-ins, answering questions and monitoring their progress in raising animals.
Her goal is to make the biosecurity campaign “Be WISE — Be Biosecure” as well known as “Stop, drop and roll.” WISE stands for watch, isolate, sanitize and educate.