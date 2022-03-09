Hagrid
Hagrid is available for adoption through Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue.

DuBOIS — Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue is hosting an adoption event at the J.E. DuBois Firehall (Third Ward) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19.

Adoptable cats and kittens will be there. There will also be a "kitty cafe" with tea, coffee, hot chocolate and sweets, as well as cat-related items for sale.

This will be a donation collection day as well. PPCR is in need of cat litter, dry Purina kitten/cat food, litter boxes, toys, carriers, etc.

Those interested in volunteering can also find out more about the local rescue and meet the Purrfect Paws team.

