CURWENSVILLE — On Aug. 31, Rachelle Anderson, from Curwensville but a recent graduate of DuBois Area High School, graduated from Air Force Basic Military Training.
Anderson completed the rigorous 7.5 weeks of BMT and is now off to technical school at Goodfellow AFB in Texas as Geospatial Intelligence.
Geospatial Intelligence Airmen manage, supervise, and perform intelligence activities and functions including exploitation, development, and dissemination of multi-sensor geospatial and target intelligence products to support war fighting operations and other activities.
