DuBOIS — For more than 10 years, the Randy Carlson Memorial Hockey Tournament has helped local families who are personally affected by cancer.
The tournament is named in honor of Randy Carlson, a friend within the local hockey community, who died after his battle with melanoma in the early 2000s.
In years past, tournament chairs, Bob and Summer Anderson reached out to families who had someone personally affected by cancer in their household. Since 2010 they have raised more than $18,000 for families and the American Cancer Society, but they felt that could reach more people and gain more support if they became an official charitable organization.
That is why in 2020 the Andersons decided to officially make the Randy Carlson Memorial Tournament a 501c(3) charity.
“We knew that making this change would help us reach more donors and receive more charitable contributions to better assist the families in need,” said Summer Anderson. However, with this change, came the way the tournament chooses its beneficiary.
“Since we now have more people involved with deciding who our beneficiary will be, we decided to do an application and have people submit their stories to us,” Anderson continued.
Persons can now submit their story or nominate someone else in need of financial help in their fight with cancer.
While the tournament usually assists those in need with cancer specifically, the Randy Carlson board will consider those individuals who have extenuating circumstances regarding their medical needs.
“We welcome anyone to apply. While our mission has always been cancer-related, we will also consider other causes that fit the mission of giving back to a family in need,” Anderson said.
For more information on the Randy Carlson Memorial Tournament, or to apply, please visit their website at https://www.xhlhockey.net/randycarlsontournament or their Facebook page.
Persons can also contact board member, Summer Anderson at 814-590-5408 to donate or with questions.
The 2022 Randy Carlson Hockey tournament will be held on Saturday, May 21 at the outdoor court in Brockway, PA.
The Randy Carlson Memorial board will be taking applications until March 1 and will look to choose the donor by March 22.