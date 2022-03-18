BROCKWAY — With COVID restrictions eased, the Reader’s Group at Mengle Memorial Library, 324 Main St., Brockway, will welcome all members and potential new ones to meet on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. in the meeting room downstairs.
What’s the Reader’s Group? During a two-hour session, members comment briefly on a work of fiction or non-fiction they’ve read. Any participant is welcome to skip the comment and simply enjoy the suggestions of books and authors they might like.
Reading is one of life’s simple pleasures and the group’s aim is to encourage an appreciation of it in an enjoyable atmosphere.