STATE COLLEGE — As climate disasters, blood donation needs and other emergencies upend lives, local community heroes are stepping up to care for one another.
This March, the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania is honoring those who make its mission possible during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation.
“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in Pennsylvania rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Jorge Martinez, CEO, American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania. “This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration. You can join in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.”
Participate in Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED.
On March 22, the public can also join the annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.