NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present its 2023 Toys of the Past exhibit during the Peanut Butter Festival Sept. 16 and 17 at the History Center, located at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
The History Center will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Some of the collections that will be shown will be 50’s Erector sets, vintage children dishes and bike, 70’s Barbie’s with Barbie House and furniture, 80’s Strawberry Shortcake, Smurfs, Cabbage Patch doll and My Little Ponies.
Some of the older items on display will be from the 1940’s of trains, sleds, and trucks and a cloth doll from the late 1800’s with a hand-made baby cradle.
The exhibit is free to the public, the society only asks for a donation upon entering. All proceeds benefit the Redbank Valley Historical Society.
On, Monday, Sept. 18 at the History Center, “Toys We Played With” program will be presented at 6:30 pm.
The purpose of this program is to stir your memory of some of the toys you played with as a youngster. A toy is anything that provides an individual, regardless of age with entertainment and enjoyment. Younger children practice skills needed as they grow older. Adults often have toys to form and strengthen social bonds with others. We invite you to come and share stories of the toys you had and played with.