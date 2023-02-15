KERSEY — Women from around the region will be attending the Second annual “Women Empowering Women: Women on the Rise Education and Networking Event” on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Red Fern in Kersey, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to celebrate International Women’s Day.
“There’s been an increase in ticket demand this year and the limited seats are already going fast,” said Shanda Kelsch, president of Women Empowering Women Personal and Professional Development, “What makes this event unique is that it is not just for CEO’s or women in business. This is an opportunity for all women to break through barriers and achieve their goals and ambitions whether they are in the manufacturing industry, a stay-at-home-mom, climbing the corporate ladder, retired, a teacher, in military or policing, or an entrepreneur. Whatever their profession may be, Women Empowering Women events are designed for them. This year we have expanded to offer more.”
The event will include lunch, a keynote speaker and five educational breakout sessions.
“Last year, we had over 80 women from all over the region and we had great time. We expanded their networks, made new friends, and learned a lot from the speakers and each other,” Kelsch said. “We do this because when women are living safe, fulfilled, supported and productive lives, they can reach their full potential. This helps women to contribute their skills to the workforce that helps fuel sustainable economies and that adds up to benefiting our society and humanity at large. In addition, when women are empowered and supported, they tend to raise happier, healthier children and families but a key part to achieving all of this is through providing education and having a strong community and professional support system.
“When women support other women, they can accomplish anything. Women Empowering Women benefits employers too. When women are empowered and supported by their community and by their employers they are more likely to contribute their skills at work more effectively and efficiently and have a greater likelihood of increased job satisfaction in the workplace. That translates to increased job performance, greater production, and increased sales and profits for employers and businesses in our region.”
In addition, Kelsch said they also provide networking opportunities.
“Networking has been called the number one unwritten rule of success,” she said. “Your next opportunity is likely to come from within your network, whether that’s a new client, business opportunity, or employer. People like to do business with people that they trust and know.
“Connecting with other women in industry or business is a proven way to raise your professional profile, grow your business, your connections and, in turn, it increases your value to existing and future employers. It aids in personal and career growth and we provide this at our one day event.”
There are limited seats available for this event. Tickets are $38 per person and are on sale until midnight Feb. 18, 2023 at www.womenempoweringwomen.life