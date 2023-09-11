DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater will present six performances of Bloody Jack, a thriller by Tim Kelly, in October.
The stage thriller is set in 1888 Whitechapel, a London slum, during the terrorizing reign of Jack the Ripper. The play offers theories on Ripper’s identity and each character is a suspect. The audience is poised to not only guess who the killer is, but also to establish why.
The cast includes Garrett Acre, Andy Benson, Kyrstin Byrd, Jack Donahue, Shannon Gibson, Amanda Leonard, Curtis London, Karl Rebon, Lori Stuart, and Kari Trapana.
The production will be directed by Amanda Braunns and assistant directed by Tracey Dusch. Performances will be held on Oct. 13-14 and 19-21 at 7 p.m. as well as at 2 p.m. on Oct. 15.
The Reitz Theater is located at 36 East Scribner Ave. in downtown DuBois.