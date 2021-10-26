DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater of Cultural Resources, Inc., located in Downtown DuBois, announces a series of events in celebration of the Halloween season.
On Friday, Oct. 29, the second annual showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show will take place with doors opening at 9 p.m., games and costume contest at 9:30, and the film at 10 p.m.
The long success of the show has completely redefined the meaning of ‘cult film.’ Used all too often as a synonym for “interesting flop,” the words apply literally to the musical horror comedy, which debuted in 1975 and continues to play nationwide on Fridays and Saturdays at midnight in theatres, where it is the object of a cult with its own rituals, spontaneously created by the film’s fans. For those unfamiliar, it has become traditional for the audience to play along with the film, reciting lines along with the actors, throwing items at certain moments (such as toast during the “toast to the bride and groom”) using props to add to the ambiance (such as squirt guns during the rain sequence), all in good fun, creating an unforgettable experience for everyone.
As the longest-running film in cinema history, Rocky Horror has surpassed the $170 million mark in gross box office receipts. History records that the first audience member to talk back to the screen was Louis Farese, a kindergarten teacher from Staten Island. On Labor Day Weekend, 1976, five months into Rocky Horror’s New York run, Farese was moved to shout out a piece of advice to Janet, the film’s heroine, which subsequently became part of a repertoire of responses, questions and directions that audience members –many of them veterans of scores or eventually hundreds of screenings –began performing in counterpoint to the on-screen dialogue. Props were added to enhance the pleasures of audience participation, and when some audience members began coming in costume.
Tickets to the film screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show are $10, $15 with a prop bag, and can be purchased on the Reitz Theater’s website at www.reitztheater.com.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is sponsored by Queen of Tarts Bakery and State Farm Agent Sarah Zwick.
Queen of Tarts owner Lauren Johnson stated, “As a huge fan of the Reitz, the Arts, and all things spooky, I couldn’t think of a better reason to partner with Sarah Zwick State Farm Agent to bring this awesome show to DuBois.”
Zwick stated, “This will be my first experience with the Rocky Horror Picture Show and I’ve heard I’m in for quite the experience. My team and I are really excited to support such a great organization and partner with Lauren Johnson, Queen of Tarts, for this event. We really value this community and the people in it so having the opportunity to support the Reitz Theater and promote other small businesses is really great. We hope to make this a yearly collaboration.”
Thanks to the generosity of these sponsors, ticket prices are able to be kept as low as possible so more patrons can enjoy this film.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, a series of Halloween films will be shown, starting at 6 p.m.
Two 1980s favorites, cult vampire classic The Lost Boys (1987) and Fright Night (1987) will be shown at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively, followed by The Conjuring (2013) with a special presentation by the Bearded Paranormal Group, who will be conducting a real paranormal investigation at the Reitz Theater immediately following the final film.
Anyone interested in participating in the investigation can bid on one of 10 available spots.
Brian Baum of the Bearded Paranormal Group stated, “Come join us as we dive into the unknown of the possibilities of the afterlife and other worldly dimensions. Hope to see ya there.”
Tickets are $5 per film, with a three-film pass for only $11. More details (including information on the auction) are all available on the at www.reitztheater.com.
All three halloween films are sponsored by Guardian Planners of DuBois.
Owner Chuck Johnson is “pleased to be able to participate with CRI to bring some classic scares to the theater.”
Joe Sensor, vice president of Cultural Resources stated, “We at the Reitz Theater have a real love for all things spooky, as we volunteer in one of the oldest buildings in the city, which has a pretty strong tradition of being haunted. Many of us are here at all hours of the night building sets for shows, and have reported strange sounds and caught glimpses of things from the corner of our eyes from time to time. Like most theaters we even have a ghost light which we keep on 24/7 as part of the tradition. We invite you to come share in some halloween fun on October 29th and 30th at the Reitz Theater.”