DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater Players will present Larry Shue’s comedy The Nerd this weekend and next weekend in downtown Dubois.
Set in late 1970s Terre Haute, Indiana, The Nerd tells the story of architect and U.S. Army veteran Willum Cubbert. On his 34th birthday, Willum receives an unexpected visit from Rick Steadman, the fellow serviceman who saved his life in Vietnam; Willum had promised Rick that if the latter ever needed anything at any time, he could always come to Willum for help. However, Rick is an unbearable, bumbling disaster of a person who wastes no time in throwing Willum’s personal and professional lives into disarray.
The Nerd was first performed by The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre in 1981; it would later be staged on Broadway in 1987.
“We are excited to bring this absurdly comical farce to the stage for our community to enjoy,” Director Tracey Dusch said. “Our veteran cast will enjoy making audiences laugh and we are happy to provide a fun evening for our patrons!”
The cast includes Josh Alderton, Tom Hibbert, Amanda Braunns, Andy Benson, Steven Walsh, Laura Chelgren, and Adam Kerns.
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on April 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16, as well as Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.reitztheater.com, at the Reitz Theater Box Office 814-375.4274 or at ACE Hardware in DuBois. The Nerd is sponsored by Dr. Jack L. Britten, DDS, of Brockway.
Another ongoing development at the Reitz Theater is the construction taking place to the immediate right of the building. Progress has been steady over the past few weeks on the new Fore Your Health Family Medicine workshop; the new structure will serve as a set building and storage space connected to the existing theater structure.
“We are very grateful to Dr. Phuong Wirths and For Your Health for their assistance with this project,” Cultural Resources Inc. President Lisa Rutherford said. “Our new workshop space will enable us to build and prepare essential production materials without interrupting rehearsals, performances, and other aspects of our work as well as provide us with a more efficient use of our grounds overall.”
The Reitz Theater is located at 36 East Scribner Avenue in downtown DuBois.