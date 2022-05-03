DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater of CRI will hold auditions for its summer production of “Gypsy” on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15.
The classic 1959 musical is loosely based on the memoirs of renowned burlesque artist and performer Gypsy Rose Lee. The show focuses on Lee’s complex relationships with her mother, Rose, and younger sister, June. It includes a score composed by Jule Styne, lyrics penned by Stephen Sondheim, and a script written by Arthur Laurents.
The production will be directed by Jonathan Heid. Show dates are Friday-Sunday Aug. 5-7 and Thursday-Saturday Aug. 11-13.
“Gypsy is a timeless meditation on what it means to be a tough but loving stage mother,” Heid said. “Mama Rose wants nothing but the best for her talented children, but what do the trappings of success really do to us?”
Auditions will be held at The Reitz Theater on May 14 from 2-4 p.m. and on May 15 from 5-7 p.m. Those interested are encouraged to visit The Reitz Theater website to learn more about roles, songs, and to sign up for audition time slots.
The Reitz Theater is located at 36 E. Scribner Ave. in downtown DuBois.