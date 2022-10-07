DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater will present its production of Neil Simon’s, “The Dinner Party,” over the next two weekends in downtown DuBois.
The plot concerns six unknowing guests who have been invited to a dinner in a private dining room at a first-rate restaurant in Paris. Arriving one by one, they soon realize they are three divorced couples and attempt to determine why they have been brought together.
“I have always wanted to direct ‘The Dinner Party,’ particularly after seeing the original Broadway run featuring John Ritter and Henry Winkler,” Director Lisa Rutherford said.
The play is unique in that it includes a shift in tone due to it’s subject matter –failed marriages.
“This show is different from many of Simon’s other comedies,” Rutherford said. “It starts off as a straightforward farce but soon evolves into something more contemplative and profound.”
The cast of six includes Jack Donahue, Curtis London, Marc Schule, Kris Haenes, Molly Monella, and Deb Grieve. Each has performed various roles on the Reitz Theater stage over the years. The production is directed by Rutherford and assistant directed by Tracey Dusch with stage and tech management by Amanda Braunns and set construction by John, Lisa, and Tate Rutherford.
“The message Simon conveys is really about communication and acceptance,” Rutherford added. “I’m so fortunate to have such great talent to bring this production to life!”
Performance dates are Oct. 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22 at 7 p.m., as well as Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at reitztheater.com, via phone at 814.375.4274, or in person at ACE Hardware in DuBois and the Reitz Theater box office.
The production is sponsored by Guardian Planners of DuBois. Opening night refreshments will be provided by Luigi’s Ristorante. The Reitz Theater is located at 36 E. Scribner Ave. in downtown DuBois.