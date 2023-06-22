DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater’s production of Monty Python’s Spamalot will continue with their second week of show dates: Thursday (tonight) at 7 p.m.; Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 25 at 2 p.m.
The musical, based on the British comedy troupe’s classic 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, is an irreverent parody of Arthurian legend. The plot regards King Arthur and a group of knights who journey to Camelot in search of the Holy Grail, meeting numerous obstacles and wacky characters along the way.
Tickets are $17 and reserved seating only. Tickets can be purchased online at reitztheater.com, via phone at 814-375-4274, or in person at The Reitz Theater Box Office and ACE Hardware of DuBois.
The Reitz Theater is located at 36 East Scribner Ave. in downtown DuBois.