DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater will stage the holiday classic, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” throughout the first two weekends of December.
Adapted by Barbara Robinson and based on her book, the show concerns a group of troublemaking kids who take over the annual church Christmas pageant after showing up just for the snacks. In the midst of various shenanigans, they discover the Nativity story and reimagine it in their own way.
“It’s a funny story about kids finding magic in the ordinary and extraordinary aspects of Christmas,” Director Andy Benson said. “The kids are having fun performing and we hope our patrons enjoy the show during the early rush of the holiday season.”
The cast includes Jen Milliron and Jacob Penvose as Mr. and Mrs. Bradley, parents who are wrangled into directing the Christmas pageant, as well as Kendall Rentko, Heath Anderson, Payson Preston, Brantley Meredith, Lukah Farrell, Allie Aughenbaugh, Leah Gerg, Piper Donahue, Frankie Donahue, Sydney Bridgman, Jasper Bridgman, Logan Reitz, Jase Duttry, Annie DeLoia, McKinley Milliron, Breanna Yale, Rebekah Miller, Vanessa Smith, Hannah Acre, Zach Walker, and Peyton Walker.
The show also includes an angel choir of children as well as an assembly of baby angels.
“Many in the cast have been onstage before, in prior productions or summer workshops,” Benson said. “We are fortunate to have them in the show and we certainly appreciate the support of their families.”
Performance dates are Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10 at 7 p.m. with matinees on Dec. 4 and 11 at 2 p.m. A sensory friendly performance will be presented on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. for qualifying individuals and their caretakers. Please contact the Box Office for more information and reservations for the sensory friendly show.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is sponsored by FORE Your Health Family Medicine, the practice of Dr. Phuong Wirths. The Opening Night gala will feature treats courtesy of DuBois Walmart. The Reitz Theater Board of Directors also invite you to enjoy Dine-in-Day at Luigi’s Ristorante on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for children, students and seniors (60+). Tickets can be purchased online at www.reitztheater.com, at ACE Hardware in DuBois, and at the Reitz Theater Box Office. Box Office hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour prior to each show. Please call the Box Office at 814-375-4274 to make arrangements for handicapped seating.
The Reitz Theater is located at 36 E. Scribner Ave. in downtown DuBois.