DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater of Cultural Resources, Inc. in DuBois has announced the cast and performance dates for The Nerd, written by Larry Shue, directed by Tracey Dusch.
It will be presented April 8-9-14-15-16 at 7 p.m. and April 10 at 2 p.m., with a Sensory Friendly show on Wednesday April 13 at 7 p.m. The show is sponsored by Dr. Jack Britten, DDS, of Brockway.
Set in Terre Haute, Indiana in late 1979, The Nerd centers on the hilarious dilemma of a young architect who is visited by Rick Steadman, a fellow ex-GI whom he has never met but who saved his life after he was seriously wounded in Vietnam. Willum is delighted when Rick shows up unexpectedly at his apartment on the night of his thirty-fourth birthday party. However, Rick’s awkward manner and inappropriate behavior throw the occasion into shambles. It turns out that Rick is an awkward “nerd” who overstays his welcome with a vengeance.
Cast List:
- Willum Cubbert –played by Tom Hibbert
- Tansy McGinnis –played by Amanda Braunns
- Axel Hammond –played by Andy Benson
- Warnock Waldgrave –played by Steven Walsh
- Clelia Waldgrave –played by Laura Chelgren
- Thor Waldgrave –played by Adam Kerns
- Rick Steadman –played by Josh Alderton
Tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for seniors and students, available at our website and ACE Fix-It Hardware starting March 8th, CRI members can purchase now by contacting the Reitz Theater office at 814-375-4274.