DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater of Cultural Resources, Inc. is sponsoring two Authors’ Forums on Sunday, April 24 and Sunday, May 15, both from 1-3 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and are available online at www.reitztheater.com, at Ace Fix-It Hardware in DuBois, and at the door.
Please come meet local authors, listen to them present their work and discuss their creative process, challenges and successes.
Question and answer session, book sales and meet-and-greet will follow.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
Participating authors include:
April 24
- Nathan Smithtro (historical fiction)
- Dr. Sharon Zaffarese-Dippold & Melissa Mulhollan (authors of a foster care story based on true events)
- Joe Taylor (writer of flash and micro fiction and memoirs)
- KeriAnne N. Jelinek (children’s book author and illustrator)
- PJ Piccirillo (author of historical fiction novels and short stories, and editor of a literary journal)
May 15
- J.F. Donahue (local author, musician, historian and cultural observer)
- Judy Ann Davis (writing romance with a touch of mystery)
- Byron Hoot (poet)
- Peggy Zortman (writer of children’s dog book series)
- Patricia Thrushart (poet and writer of historical nonfiction)