DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater of Cultural Resources, Inc. will sponsor two Authors’ Forums on Sunday, April 24 and Sunday, May 15.
The events will feature local authors discussing their work and respective creative processes. Excerpts of work will also be presented as well as a question-and-answer session on the challenge and successes of writing and publishing today. Book sales and meet-and-greets will follow the discussions. The Authors’ Forum is presented in cooperation with HW Book Peddlers located in the DuBois Mall.
“Authors write to tell stories that matter to them,” participating author Patricia Thrushart said. “The chance to read for an audience is a privilege.”
The roster of authors spans several genres, including historical fiction, poetry, memoirs, mystery, and romance.
Featured authors for April 24: Nathan Smithtro, Dr. Sharon Zaffarese-Dippold, Melissa Mulhollan, Joe Taylor, KeriAnne N. Jelinek, and PJ Piccirillo.
Featured authors for May 15: J.F. Donahue, Judy Ann Davis, Byron Hoot, Peggy Zortman, Patricia Thrushart
Joe Taylor, a writer of both fiction and personal memoirs, has appeared on the Reitz Theater stage in about a dozen productions over the years.
“It was exhilarating performing with some very talented local actors, reading the words of famous playwrights,” Taylor said. “I’m excited to be back on the Reitz stage, this time in the company of very talented local writers, reading our own words.”
“The desire of an author to be understood by an audience willing to understand may be the very essence of humanity, and thus why we write,” local poet Byron Hoot said. “Where better to showcase these sentiments than on our community stage?”
The forums will begin at 1 p.m. and conclude at 3 p.m., with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors; tickets are available online at www.reitztheater.com, at Ace Fix-It Hardware in DuBois and at the door.
“We thank the Reitz Theater for giving local authors a forum to share their work and experience with readers and enthusiasts,” Thrushart added.