DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater of CRI will present its summer production of “Gypsy” throughout the first two weekends of August.
The classic 1959 musical, loosely based on the memoirs of renowned burlesque artist and performer Gypsy Rose Lee, details the complex relationship between Louise (based on Lee) and her mother, Rose, and sister, June. The trio’s experiences during the heyday of the roadshow theatre circuits illustrate Louise’s emerging talent as she is consistently overshadowed by her domineering mother and doted-on sister.
“The cast is doing a wonderful job with vocals and the choreography,” director Jonathan Heid said. “I think they’ve brought the characters to life and are having fun with them as well. I’m also thankful for the musicians and crew members helping us to bring the show to the stage.”
The cast includes Amanda Braunns, Shannon Gibson, Karl Rebon, Caitlin Kalgren, Liam Webster, Joe Hertel, Colin Lindmar, Devan Bell, Shaelynn Brubaker, Alexia Catalone, Aidyn Edwards, Steven Walsh, Josh Alderton, Beecher Klingensmith, Marc Schule, Gage Pardee, Leah Gerg, Allie Aughenbaugh, Brenna Yale, Remington Osselborn, Madalyn Rhodes, Audrey Mezser, McKinley Millron, Jennifer Alker-Milliron, Isabella Jay, Devin Sommers, Kennedy Ferguson, Marshall Pisarcik, Andrea Catalone, and Maddy Newcome.
The production includes a score composed by Jule Styne, lyrics penned by Stephen Sondheim, and a script written by Arthur Laurents. The musical is known for its strong female characters, particularly the legendary roles of Mama Rose and Louise.
“I’m proud to have directed Amanda and Shannon in the creation of their characters,” Heid said. “We see them both evolve: one in refining her self-delusions and the other in developing her confidence, strength, and grace.”
The production is directed by Jonathan Heid and assistant directed by Amanda Braunns, with musical direction by Joe Sensor, set design by James Neiger, and choreography by Maddy Newcome.
Eight performances will be held Thursday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 6 and Thursday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. with matinee performances at 2:00 pm on Sunday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 14. The show is sponsored by Hopkins Heltzel Law Firm and Wise Eyes, both of DuBois. Opening night will include item displays and light refreshments from Unique Boutique of DuBois.
Tickets can be purchased online at the Reitz Theater website, at Ace Hardware in DuBois, or at the Reitz Theatre box office. Please call 814-375-4274 for more information. The Reitz Theater is located at 36 East Scribner Ave. in downtown DuBois.