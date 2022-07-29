Gypsy cast

From left, Caitlin Kalgren, Amanda Braunns, Shannon Gibson, Liam Webster, Colin Lindmar, Devan Bell, and Joe Hertel are shown rehearsing a scene from “Gypsy.”

DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater of CRI will present its summer production of “Gypsy” throughout the first two weekends of August.

