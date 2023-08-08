LUTHERSBURG — The Relay For Life of DuBois and Elk County will be holding a bingo fundraiser on Aug. 13 at the Brady Township Community Center in Luthersburg.
Doors will open at 1 p.m. Bingo starts at 2 p.m. There will be a dessert and basket raffle, 50/50, and RIP tickets.
Kitchen will be open (no outside food or beverages).
To reserve a table for five or more, please contact Eva McKee at 814-577-5924. Open to all ages, if under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
The cost will be $15 for 15 games (three cards to a sheet) additional games charged at time of game.