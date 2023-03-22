DuBOIS — Graduating seniors from DuBois Area High School, DuBois Central Catholic and Brockway Area High School who are interested in applying for the Cultural Resources Inc –Reitz Theater Performing Arts Scholarship are reminded the deadline for applications is March 31 at 11 p.m.
Applications should be filed using the online application form available at https://clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org/reitz-theater-performing-arts-scholarship.
The scholarship is available to graduating seniors from the above schools who have been involved in productions or programs at the Reitz Theater or who have volunteered to help at the theater. The scholarship selection committee may give special consideration to a student who is pursuing a degree in the performing arts or a related field.
The first time a student utilizes the “Scholarship Application Portal,” they will need to click the “New Applicant?” link on the log in screen to set up a log in using their email address and setting a unique password. To start the application, the student applicant will be asked a few questions to determine if they qualify for the scholarship. If the student qualifies, they will then be granted access to the application form where they will provide all necessary information required by the scholarship committee.
Students may save and return to their application to make changes as many times as needed, but the application must be finalized and submitted by 11 p.m. on March 31. Failure to complete and submit the application by the required deadline will remove the student from consideration for the scholarship.