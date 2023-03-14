COOKSBURG — Cook Forest State Park will be conducting a two-day ‘Reptiles & Amphibians Educator Workshop’ July 20-21.
Teachers will receive a copy of Amphibians and Reptiles of Pennsylvania and the Northeast and the Peterson’s Field Guide to Reptiles and Amphibians of Eastern and Central North America, as well as have the option to receive 15 ACT 48 hrs.
This workshop will emphasize hands-on activities and in-depth field identification surveys in a variety of habitat types. They will car-pool to various sites along and within the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River and Allegheny National Forest drainages to sample for snakes, turtles, lizards, frogs, toads, and salamanders.
The first day will mostly be terrestrial work, so proper hiking footwear and long pants are suggested. Much of Day 2 will be spent within aquatic habitats, so sturdy river footwear is a must (old sneakers are good, flip-flops and sandals are bad). Bring an extra change of clothes and sunscreen. A sturdy “river-walking stick” will be useful.
Workshop Logistics:
- Time: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Location: Park Office
- Group Size: 20
- Lunch: bring bag lunch, refreshments provided
- Dress: bring rain gear, proper hiking & river footwear, sturdy “river-walking stick” and extra set of clothes
- Cost: $125 payable to the ‘Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’
Payment must be sent to: Cook Forest State Park, ATTN: Reptiles & Amphibs P.O. Box 120, Cooksburg, PA 16217.
Participants must register by July 7 by contacting Dale Luthringer at 814-744-8475 or dluthringe@pa.gov.