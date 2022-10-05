BROCKWAY — Brockway Center for Arts and Technology recently welcomed two new resident artists in the ceramics studio, Emery Cotten and Karina A. U. Larsen.
Over the course of their year-long residencies, the artists will focus on gaining professional experience in their field through teaching, building their artistic portfolios, and helping maintain BCAT’s ceramics studio.
Emery Cotten is a potter from Denver, CO. Before beginning their residency at BCAT, Cotten held an internship at the Archie Bray Foundation, an organization in Helena, MT that provides space and community to ceramic artists. During their internship, Cotten expanded their technical understanding of ceramics through assisting workshops focused on processes like soda firing and mold-making.
Cotten is looking forward to seeing how this residency experience and the community impacts their work. They are excited to be a resident at BCAT because the residency will support them to push their abilities and experiment in ways that they weren’t able to as an independent potter.
Karina A. U. Larsen comes to BCAT from Dixie State University in St. George, UT, where she graduated with a BFA in Studio Arts. Larsen was an active part of DSU’s artistic community; as a student, she held an internship at the St. George Museum of Art while completing a work study, in which she assisted in maintaining a ceramics studio.
For Larsen, art is a vehicle for self-discovery, exploration, and transformation, and she places raw emotion and conceptual narrative at the forefront of her artwork. She is looking forward to developing her work through teaching and experimenting in the studio during her residency.
Residencies like BCAT’s are vital for part of the career path for many artists who are preparing for futures as working artists. BCAT equips its residents with practical experience in their fields by providing them with teaching opportunities and studio maintenance skills. Residents are also given the time, space, and equipment required to advance their personal work and become confident in their technical abilities.
Cotten and Larsen have spent the first month of their residencies instructing students during BCAT’s after-school program, experimenting with new ideas for their artwork, and teaching adult classes in the evenings. They are looking forward to exploring new concepts in their work and connecting with the community over the year. The public is welcome to visit BCAT during its operating hours.