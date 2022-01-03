CLEARFIELD — REST Inc., which provides “resources to empower, support and transform” kinship families is soon to be celebrating it’s one-year anniversary.
REST was established as a nonprofit in 2020, and a tax-exempt charity in 2021.
“2021 has been an absolute whirlwind,” said Founder and CEO Bobbie Johnson, noting that REST has reached kinship families across three counties, receiving connection to community services, educational and peer support programming, financial assistance and more.
“Today, in the United States, almost 3 million children live in grandparent-headed homes and over 1 million of these children have no parent present in the home, according to 2010 census data. This is a 22 percent increase from the 2000 census and we don’t know yet what the most recent census data will show us,” says Johnson. “Additionally, grandparents raising grandchildren are statistically more likely to live in poverty, receive public assistance, and more likely to have a disability or illness that precludes them from working.”
According to the updated Pennsylvania Fact Sheet posted on www.grandfamilies.org, nearly 300,000 children in Pennlsyvania are being raised in a home where a relative is head of household, and over 235,000 of these relatives are grandparents.
The good news is that studies show better outcomes for children placed in kinship care. According to Johnson, Kinship Caregivers provide a safe, nurturing environment, while maintaining a connection for children to family history, siblings, and cultural traditions.
In 2021, REST met the following milestones:
- Provided several REST Comfort Boxes to Kinship Caregivers who assumed emergency custody of grandchildren
- Established a Kinship Support Group in Clearfield at which meets on a bi-weekly basis and utilizes evidence-based curriculum;
- Organized and offered an online Panel Discussion surrounding the Hidden Foster Care System in PA, which included an expert panel from Pennsylvania and South Carolina
- Co-sponsored a two-hour educational webinar with the CCAAA on “The Invitation to Change” to help family members who have a loved one struggling with substance use disorder
- Co-sponsored the first Sober Tailgate Party at the Clearfield Area High School to educate families on underage drinking
- Co-sponsored “an evening of remembrance and hope” to bring healing to local families who have lost a loved one to overdose or other drug-related death
- Collaborated with the Dickinson Family Law Clinic at Penn State to develop a brochure explaining grandparent custodial rights in Pennsylvania and an advisory packet for kinship caregivers seeking custody and/or emergency custody of children
- Gained the support of the SkillsUSA Student Leadership group at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, who played a key role in hosting REST’s first annual Kinship Christmas Party that served over 100 participants
- Provided gift cards, clothes, educational materials, technology, furniture, food, toys, beds, bedding, medical supplies, transportation, car seats, day care, financial assistance, and more to area kinship families.
REST could not have accomplished so much during its first year without the support of its region, especially local organizations, churches, school administrative leaders, private donors and grantors.
Visit www.restfamilies.org and follow REST on Facebook.