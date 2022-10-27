CLEARFIELD — Retired Clearfield County Career and Technology Education teacher Judy Sharer is set to release her fourth book “Love-Challenged Life” on Nov. 9, 2022.
Upon retirement, Sharer delved into her lifelong passion for writing. With her latest book, “Love-Challenged Life,” the fourth in her series “A Plains Life,” Sharer delivers her best-written book yet.
Each book in her series is set on the wind-swept plains of Kansas, and follows the Clark/Hewitt family from their journey from Tidioute Pennsylvania to Dead Flats Kansas. Spanning a timeframe from 1858 to 1867, the series takes readers on a journey of the family’s meek beginnings of starting over, tragedies that cause second chances and everlasting love, the turbulent life and times of war, and now beyond war to creating a life with young couples with unforeseen opportunities and challenges.
“Writing (the) ‘A Plains Life series’ has always been a dream of mine,” Sharer said. “Publishing four books in five year is a great accomplishment.”
Sharer walks you through relationships and friendships of deception, heartaches, and triumphs. Book four features the children’s lives as they grow into adulthood and learn the obstacles of love and life. One of the adult children marries and the other is torn between love and conflicting dreams.
All four books in “A Plains Life” series can now be ordered online wherever paperback, eBooks and audio books are sold. Learn more about Judy by visiting her website, https://judysharer.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.