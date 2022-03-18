DuBOIS — The Rev. Fr. Tom Curry, OSB, of St. Marys will be the guest speaker for Lenten Evening Prayer this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at St. Catherine Church, DuBois.
Evening prayer is a time of Scripture, prayer and music, with a message from a guest speaker. It is non-denominational.
This week’s speaker, Curry, arrived at St. Vincent Archabbey in July, 1996, as a novice and made simple profession on July 10, 1997, and solemn profession of vows July 11, 2000. While at the Archabbey, he worked as a “Dorm Moderator” in St. Vincent College Residence Halls from 2001-2003. It was good practice for working with a variety of personalities, he said.
“Only by God’s grace, I was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Anthony Bosco of Greensburg at the Archabbey Basilica on 17 May 2003,” he said.
After ordination, he served as pastor of St. Vincent Basilica and now serves as pastor of Sacred Heart Church, St. Marys.