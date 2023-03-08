DuBOIS — The Rev. Fr. Ben Daghir of DuBois will be the guest speaker at Lenten Evening Prayer at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at St. Catherine Church, DuBois.
Evening Prayer is a time for Scripture, music, prayer and a reflection offered by a guest speaker. This week’s speaker, Daghir, is a priest for the Diocese of Erie.
Daghir serves at the parishes of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Sykesville, St. Mary in Reynoldsville, St. Catherine of Siena and St. Michael the Archangel, both in DuBois, and St. Bernard in Falls Creek.. He is also chaplain at DuBois Central Catholic School System.
Daghir was ordained a priest on May 27, 2022, at St. Patrick Church in Erie. He studied philosophy at Gannon University through St. Mark’s Seminary in Erie. He then studied theology at St. Mary’s Seminary & University in Baltimore, Md.
The son of Robyn and Joe Daghir, he grew up in St. Marys, attended Elk Catholic, participated in Little League, football, and basketball along with his twin brother and seminarian, Luke Daghir. Daghir is known for his writings found in the local newspapers, on GoDuBois.com, and social media where he shares on a wide range of topics.