DuBOIS — The Rev. Harold “Jake’ Jacobson, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, Clarion, will be the guest speaker for Evening Prayer for the fourth Sunday of Lent will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Catherine Church, DuBois.
Evening Prayer is a time of music, prayer, Scripture and a reflection by a speaker. It is open to all denominations to attend.
Jacobson has served as pastor for the past 38 years at Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion, PA. For the past 13 years, he has also served as Assistant to the Bishop of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Synod and as Director of Evangelical Mission for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He is a practicing certified Spiritual Director. He is also a former campus pastor and hospice chaplain.
Jacobson holds degrees from Jamestown Community College in Chemistry, Gettysburg College in Religion/Biblical Studies and the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg. He has a certification in Spiritual Direction from College of the Holy Cross.
He is the author of “Front Porchin’,” a guide to faith sharing in the Appalachian Context; “Building Missional Tables,” a guide to creating congregational mission strategies, and two books: “Holy Talk: An Introduction to Scripture for the Occasionally Biblically Embarrassed” published 2018 by Lulu Press, and “Rockin’ the Front Porch,” 2020, Lulu Press, a guide to faith sharing in today’s new normal. His third book, is due to be released this year.
Jacobson is also is a professional wood carver and artist. He is the co-owner of Tre Kronor Studio and together with his son they carry out a variety of artistic offerings in various media (www.trekronorstudio.com).
Funding for this program is made possible through a grant from the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania.