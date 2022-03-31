RICHARDSVILLE — The Richardsville Social Center held their meeting on March 14 at 7 p.m.
Decided at the meeting were the following items:
To hold a square dance at the center on Saturday, April 9, at 7 p.m. Also, a square dance on Saturday, April 23. Anyone attending is asked to bring a snack food to share. The music will be provided by Hidingers and Friends with Scott McClelland doing the calling. Everyone is invited to come and bring a friend. As a side note, Gary Hidinger is having some health issues and if you would like to send him a card his address is: 7674 Westville Road, Brockway, PA. 15824.
The center will also hold a yard sale on the weekend of May 12, 13 and 14, starting at 8 a.m.
The second yard sale will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 2, 3 and 4, also starting at 8 a.m. They are accepting donations for the yard sales by contacting one of the following: Jean Hidinger 328-2605; Beverley Backlarz 328-5090; Judy McKillip 328-2642, Shawn Testi 849-6300 or Pat Davis 328-2996.These sales are the biggest fundraiser of the year. Helps with insurance, utilities and maintenance. Please limit clothing. They are always looking for household items, toys, and baby items. Please remember the center when doing spring cleaning.
The center has medical equipment for your use should you need it. There are electric hospital beds; wheel chairs; walkers; shower seats; potty chairs; canes; crutches; toilet risers; etc. Contact any of the above for any of these items.
The meetings are held at the center on the first Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The next meeting will be on Monday, April 4. They are always looking for fresh ideas for the good of the center. If you or anyone you know that might be interested in attending a meeting, please come.
We are open for suggestions of activities.
To rent the center for birthday parties, graduations, reunions or whatever; contact Jean Hidinger 328-2605.