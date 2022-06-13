BENEZETTE — The Keystone Elk Country Alliance’s 10th annual Ride for the Elk Motorcycle ride, sponsored by GM Equipment, will be held Saturday and Sunday July 16-17.
Registration will begin at 10 a.m. on July 16. Riders should prepare themselves for an exciting ride through the PA Wilds, where they will get to experience some great stops, which will include games, a meal and prizes.
The cost to participate is $35 for one rider, and $45 for two riders.
To learn more or register early, visit experienceelkcountry.com or follow the KECA Facebook page.