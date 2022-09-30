RIDGWAY — Ridgway High School hosted the annual Elk-Cameron College-Career Fair recently, with more than 350 students from Ridgway, St. Marys, Johnsonburg, Elk County Catholic and Cameron County high schools participating.
This year saw the highest registrations to date with 56 colleges, trade/tech schools, Military and local companies participating to talk with students about post-secondary opportunities available to them. Students received information from colleges on admissions procedures, costs of attending, financial aid available, housing options, programs offered and much more.
Local companies shared hiring procedures and positions within their company for students looking to head directly to workforce after graduation. This event was an important step for students as they plan for life after high school. Students were encouraged to follow up with contacts they made.
Anyone wishing to be part of the program next year should contact Amy Goode at amy@communityedcenter.com.