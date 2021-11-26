RIDGWAY — Ridgway Area High School 10th grade students spent the day exploring careers by visiting both small and large local companies, as well as a national chain.
Ms. Schaut’s career class begin their exploration in the classroom with Amy Goode from the CEC DISCOVER Partnership as they learned about local resources and what jobs and education are available locally. Students learned the future trends in employment and what type of jobs are growing as they plan for life after high school.
During their career cruise, students made stops at locally owned businesses such as Allegheny Contracting, Horizon Wood Products and Advantage Sales and Supply to get a glimpse of local careers. A walking tour with stops at Northwest Bank, McGrath CPA, Mud Beard’s Bikes and Boards and the Western PA Conservancy helped students learn about the variety of careers available right here in downtown Ridgway.
Students were shocked to learn the starting wages and free college opportunities available to them while visiting the local Walmart store.
Students were encouraged to “Don’t be afraid to take a job to get your feet in the door.”
Most companies emphasized that their employees have opportunities for advancement and help provide them the training to find a fit in their company. They were also advised that part time jobs and summer employment “gives you a chance to see what you like and what you don’t like.”
This event was coordinated by the Community Education Center’s (CEC) DISCOVER Partnership. Lunch was sponsored by Horizon Wood Products. Local companies interested in hosting students for future programs are encouraged to contact Amy Goode at 814-781-3437 or amy@communityedcenter.com.