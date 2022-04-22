SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University’s Office of Student Engagement and Leadership presented its 2021-22 Rising Star and Distinguished Leader awards, April 20, at the Smith Student Center.
The Rising Star and Distinguished Leader awards are presented to students who positively influence change, effectively communicate, inspire others, delegate and empower their organizational members. Rising Star awards are given to underclass students, and Distinguished Leader awards are given to upperclass students. These awards are presented to students who successfully balance academic life and make the most of out of organizational leadership opportunities.
A local Distinguished Leader award recipient includes Casey Woodford, a senior geography major from Ridgway.
Group awards included the Outstanding Collaboration Award presented to University Program Board, Black Action Society, the Gender Studies Program, the Office for Inclusive Excellence and the Frederick Douglass Institute; The Outstanding Diversity Achievement to the Student Organization for Latino, Hispanics, and Allies; the Fraternity/Sorority Chapter of the Year to Phi Sigma Sigma; the Club Sport of the Year to the Esports Club; and the Student Organization of the Year to Delight Ministries.
The winner of the Educational Program of the Year Award went to “The Legend Behind the Plate: A Negro League Insider” hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha.
For more information about the Rising Star and Distinguished Leader awards, call 724.738.2092 or email leadership@sru.edu.