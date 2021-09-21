SLIPPERY ROCK — The first dance concert of the year at Slippery Rock University may have a title fit for a carpenter’s tape measure, but “60 x 60 x 60” has a little something for everyone.
The SRU Dance Department will present its 60 x 60 x 60 dance concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, at Swope Music Hall, featuring 60 dance performances to 60 pieces of music that are 60 seconds long. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased at the door on the evening of the concert.
Local SRU student Kaitlin Yankovich, a senior dance major from Ridgway, is among those who are participating in the 60 x 60 x 60 concert as performers and choreographers.
“What makes this a good experience for the audience is every piece is different and (it) won’t lose your attention because it changes every minute,” said Halle Angelo, a senior dual communication and dance major from Indiana, who is performing and providing technical support for the event. “One piece can have ambient sounds and be slow moving and then the next one might be traffic noises and be very technical.”
The annual 60 x 60 x 60 concert includes an interdisciplinary element, and for this year’s event the Dance Department invited art students to contribute different paintings that will be projected onto the dancers and the performance area.
“We are thrilled to have the Art Department collaborate with us on yet another concert,” said Andy Hasenpflug, SRU dance musician and director of the concert. “The interdisciplinary nature of the 60 x 60 x 60 concert is a wonderful way to showcase how departments in the arts can work together to create an exciting event.”
The paintings for the concert were created by 30 students from a studio painting class taught last semester by Heather Hertel, professor of art. The paintings range from abstracts and landscapes to specific objects, such as an eyeball or a cube.
The music and sounds can also be out of the ordinary, such as one spoken-word soundtrack that Angelo found amusing.
“There’s one with a guy repeating that he likes doughnuts, so it’s very weird but fun,” Angelo said. “(As performers and choreographers), we don’t get to pick the music. Andy assigns the music to us in advance and we have to create (a performance).”
Although there are 60 individual pieces, some are solo and some are group performances and a few students are participating in multiple dances. In all, there are more than 50 students who are performing and/or choreographing, in addition to the contributions of 30 visual artists.
“I love the collaborative aspect,” Angelo said. “Having other forms of art involved is challenging but it’s also helpful because it sparks different interest. As choreographers, sometimes we get stuck, so being able to look at another form of art or music can inspire different creative movement.”