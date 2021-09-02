INDIANA, Pa. — Dr. Sue Rieg, an experienced educator and administrator, has been selected to serve as interim dean of IUP’s College of Education and Communications.
Rieg began work in this role on Aug. 16, filling the vacancy created by Dean Lara Luetkehans, who will be serving as interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs upon the Aug. 20 retirement of Timothy Moerland.
“IUP was established as an institution to educate teachers, and teacher education is a key part of our portfolio today,” IUP President Michael Driscoll said. “Having a strong leader of the College of Education and Communications is absolutely critical to our future. IUP is very fortunate to have someone with these great credentials to step into this role and keep us moving forward.”
Rieg retired from IUP in June after 20 years of work as an IUP faculty member and administrator, most recently as assistant chairperson of the Department of Professional Studies in Education. At IUP, she served as dean’s associate for Educator Preparation, director of Professional Development School Partnerships, Director of Field Placements, chairperson of the Department of Professional Studies in Education, and as an assistant, associate, and full professor in the Department of Professional Studies.
Prior to coming to IUP, Rieg had 19 years of experience in the K-12 public school system as an elementary school teacher, instructional support teacher, and elementary school principal in the Indiana Area School District. Rieg has authored grants totaling more than $1 million dollars, including a 2018 Innovative Teacher and Principal Residency Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
“Dr. Rieg has almost four decades of experience in education, ranging from elementary teacher to IUP faculty to university administration,” Luetkehans said. “She was a great team leader in the office of the Dean of Education and Communications, and a leader in her department.
“Her success in securing grants, including a grant of nearly $1 million for teacher innovation to help transform the education curriculum, as well as her work to build partnerships with a number of educational entities, speaks to her initiative and her commitment to moving the discipline and the College forward.”
Rieg has been recognized for excellence in her field with selection by the Association of Teacher Education as a 2020 clinical practice fellow and in 2016 when she was named Pennsylvania’s Teacher Educator of the Year by the Pennsylvania Association of Colleges and Teacher Educators. At IUP, she has been honored with the Faculty Leader Award for the IUP College of Education and Communications in 2016 and the IUP Distinguished Faculty Award for Service in 2014.
“I truly am honored to be appointed to serve as interim dean of the College of Education and Communications,” Rieg said. “I’m a proud graduate of IUP’s elementary education program and master’s program. After 19 years in K-12 education, I was very pleased to join the IUP community. I truly enjoyed my time as a faculty member and teaching all levels of students, as well as working in administration for the college.”