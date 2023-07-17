DuBOIS – It was “New Beginnings Sunday” at DuBois Lakeside Church.
Special events were planned throughout the day.
In the morning, approximately 100 people participated in an event for Rise Against Hunger.
The goal was to pack 10,000 meals within two hours. The goal was met with 30 minutes to spare.
Teams of 12 volunteers worked at tables arranged in an assembly line to pack meals. The volunteers filled food bags with soy, rice, dried vegetables, and a packet that contains vitamins and minerals.
All ages participated. While the adults filled, sealed and labeled the food bags, children collected the bags and carried them to a location where the packets were counted and processed for transport.
David Maurer was the event manager from Rise Against Hunger who coordinated the volunteers and assembly line procedure.
While volunteers worked packaging meals, another group of volunteers worked on fleece tie blankets.
According to Pastor Brett Dinger, the final count showed 10,100 packaged meals and 10 completed blankets.
According to its website, Rise Against Hunger is an international hunger relief organization serving alongside in-country partners outside of the United States. It responds with crisis relief in times of drought, floods, and other disasters where food is in immediate need. They strive to ensure food and other assistance is efficiently and effectively deployed to communities.
The effort currently helps countries including: Australia, Cambodia, Haiti, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Kenya, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, and Zimbabwe in addition to numerous other countries.
The organization also helps with crop production and income by promoting improved agricultural methods, business skills and market access.
Rise Against Hunger also provides training and access to quality seeds and fertilizers so recipients can increase production and harvest a variety of crops. By supporting fish and livestock production they provide a way to improve the nutritional value of diets.
The New Beginnings Sunday events continued throughout the afternoon with food trucks, games and other events.