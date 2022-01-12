DuBOIS — Robert Javens Financial Advisors & Wealth Strategies continues to offer a high level of service to best serve clients through all stages of life, using a team-based approach to help achieve client goals in the areas of retirement and financial planning, as well as health insurance and Medicare plans.
Patricia Schuster, new Social Security consultant, joins Advisor Robert Javens CPFA, AIF and lnsurance Consultant Stephanie Sedor on this growing team to work more strategically with clients’ planning process. She brings her expertise of Social Security benefits and programs following a 35-year career with the Social Security Administration. She served as a Claims Representative in many offices across Pennsylvania, a Public Affairs specialist for seven years, and as the DuBois District Manager until her retirement.
She is committed to educating people about their benefit entitlement and explaining the rules and regulations concerning Social Security programs. She will be holding free seminars and workshops as well as providing individual counseling sessions.
Schedule a no obligation appointment by calling 814-372-4840. Learn more about services by visiting bobjavensfinancialadvisors.com.