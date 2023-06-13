ROCKTON — Rockton Union Township Park has added a Little Free Library to the amenities serving adults and youth in the area.
All books are free. The motto is “Take a book, swap a book or return a book.” The Little Free Library is located at the tan Boy Scout shed behind the big rock.
Lily and Malcolm Orcutt assisted in the planning of the Little Free Library. They wanted to place a library box in a location that would be off of the busy highway with lots of traffic, and also in an area where kids could play.