INDIANA — Caitlyn Rodgers of Reynoldsville, a music education major at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, will graduate with a bachelor’s degree on May 7. Rodgers will be honored at IUP’s commencement ceremony.
She is the daughter of Maryanne and Alvin Rodgers and is a 2018 graduate of Punxsutawney High School. She received the IUP Music Scholarship and was a member of Delta Omicron International Music fraternity and the IUP Marching Band.
A total of 1,722 graduates will be part of the university’s three commencement ceremonies held May 6 (graduate degrees) and May 7 (undergraduate degrees) at IUP’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. Students graduating in May and August are eligible to participate in the ceremonies.