JOHNSONBURG — Jim Pennington, president of the Rolfe Beagle Club, announced that local Boy Scouts with Troop #83 and Troop #410 helped the club improve habitat for wildlife on Sunday, March 27.
“Our access road had become overgrown with invasive species, and good shrubs for mast production for wildlife were being squeezed out by the invasive species. We are so grateful that the Boy Scouts could make time to help us, despite the bitter cold winds we had that day,” said Pennington.
The Scouts were led by Rocco DeFranco. Scouts braving the cold were Brent DeFranco, Cole Asti, Race Millard, and Caleb Wallin. The Scouts daylighted blueberry, elderberry, crabapple, and dogwood so that the bushes got more sunlight. The Scouts then used the invasive brush they had cut to make brush piles for wildlife. In addition, the Scouts cut overhanging limbs from conifer trees to also improve brush piles for wildlife.
Despite the cold, the Scouts had the unique opportunity to see a woodcock while they cut brush.
“We’re hoping to have the Scouts come back to the club in better weather,” said JoAnn Schiafone, club member. “We really enjoyed having the Scouts for the morning.”
Additional information at the Facebook Page, Rolfe Beagle Club.