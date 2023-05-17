DuBOIS — This weekend, local roller hockey players will lace up their skates to benefit a young boy who is battling cancer.
Fifty players from all over the central Pennsylvania area will compete in the annual Randy Carlson Memorial hockey tournament, that begins around 10 a.m. on Saturday in Brockway.
This year’s event will benefit Mason Dintamin, a 10-year-old boy from DuBois who was diagnosed with B-ALL Leukemia. The Dintman family has made, and will continue to make, many trips back and forth to the Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for Mason’s treatments.
The tournament first began in 2005 and has been held almost every year since as a way to support a cancer related cause. Since that time, about $30,000 has been given to beneficiaries; mostly local families with young children battling a form of cancer.
“Randy Carlson was a former player who loved the game of hockey” one of the tournament organizers, Bob Anderson said. “He passed away from melanoma in 2004. Since then, we’ve tried to keep his passion and legacy alive to help others. It’s a great way to do something we love while also giving back to the community.”
In addition to Bob, his wife Summer, brother Brian, and friends Tim Herman and Dan Fatula spearhead the event. The group solicits donations from organizations and businesses in the community to help raise money.
Many prizes have been donated to a raffle prize giveaway that will also begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and last until around 2 p.m. Players and spectators can purchase tickets to win many great prizes. The proceeds will all be donated to the Dintamin family.
“We appreciate any community members who want to come down, watch some great hockey action, and purchase tickets to our raffle. We will also be grilling some hot dogs and selling drinks. We have a contest for Penguins tickets as well. It truly will be a great day for hockey,” Anderson said.
This year’s tournament will feature 10 years with 5 players on each team. It is an ironman event, meaning teams are not allowed to sub in players. A round robin portion of the schedule will last until 2 p.m. to determine seeding for a single-elimination tournament.
If there is rain on Saturday, the event will be moved to Sunday.
Anyone who would like to donate a prize or help in any way is asked to contact Summer Anderson at 814-590-5408.