DuBOIS — The Rotary Club of DuBois is hosting its annual Rotary Radio Auction on March 5.
It will be broadcasted live on Sunny 106 FM. This event can raise as much as $34,000 and allows the club to award grants to local nonprofit organizations, and distribute scholarships to high school seniors.
Ideas for auction items/services include gift baskets, gift cards to restaurants, movie/theater tickets, sporting event tickets, massage/beauty treatments, grocery gift certificates, lottery tickets, fitness packages, monetary donations, music/singing lessons, art classes, painting from a known artist, certificate for pet grooming, Ipad/Ipod, flower arrangement and club membership.