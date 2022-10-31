ERIE — The Department of Hospitality Management at Mercyhurst University announced that a Emma Ruttinger, a junior from DuBois, has been chosen to receive the Statler Foundation Scholarship of Excellence.
Ruttinger is vice president of the university’s Hospitality Management Club and a member of the women’s water polo team. She has also completed two internships at Omni Hotels & Resorts. Ruttinger said she thrives on the vitality and pace of the hospitality industry, which is constantly changing and, with that, comes the chance for lifelong learning. She also enjoys meeting new people each day and creating lasting connections.
The Statler Foundation scholarships, awarded annually, are based on academic excellence, character, and commitment to the industry. Each is worth up to $25,000 for the academic year to be used for tuition, fees, and books.
This year the Hospitality Management program celebrates its 50-year anniversary.