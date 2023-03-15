DuBOIS — After two years, the Sandy Township High School Alumni Association will continue its scholarship program.
Any 2023 high school graduate and descendant of a Sandy alumnus may apply. Local high schools have received copies of the application. Others may receive an application by contacting Ethel Yanek at 814-371-7324 or by writing her at 5584 Wayne Road, DuBois, PA 15801.
The association provided a brief history of the Sandy Township High School. The school “on the hill” was built in 1920 and continued in service until 1958. The school mascot was the wildcat and school colors were black and red.
The building was used as an elementary school until Wasson Avenue School was completed. The high school was demolished and sat where the current playground is located today.
One big celebration was “Move Up Day.” The previous year’s seniors had graduated and the new classes moved-up in the auditorium. Part of the celebration included the crowning of the queen. The freshman selected their class colors, class flower and class motto.
As the school year moved along, activities included club meetings, pep rallies, the production of class plays, the Cat’s Jamboree, yearbook (Flambeau) sales and others. The year culminated with awards and graduation at the Mount Zion Methodist Church. The school board, administration and faculty made the school a happy and safe place. Today, a monument and Wildcat walk (with a granite bench) face where once the school stood.
The deadline for submitting an application is Monday, May 1. Any application received after this date will not be considered. The scholarship program will continue until the alumni trust fund is depleted.