DuBOIS — After 65 years without a graduating class, the Sandy Township High School Alumni Association will hold their final social and lunch beginning on Saturday, May 27 at Hoss's Steak House in DuBois.
A one hour social time will precede lunch at noon and then lunch will begin at 1 p.m.
Each alumnus and guest will order from the menu. Because of limited space in the banquet room, reservations may be made by calling Beverly (Bundy) Caine at 814-371-3938. The deadline for reservations will be Saturday, May 20. Please leave your name and graduation class along with the names of your guests.